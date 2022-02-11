  • Compare Products
State of India’s Environment 2022

Mean Sea Level

Towards Affordable and Sustainable Rental Housing

Cotton T-Shirt : Go Green Stop Plastic - Red

Online Certificate Course on E-Waste Management...

Down to Earth Magazine

  • DTE

    English Magazine print & digital

    Fortnightly Magazine

    INR 850 / $ 120.00Yearly

  • DTE Hindi

    हिंदी प्रिंट संस्करण print & digital

    Monthly Magazine

    INR 360 / $ 50.00Yearly

Upcoming Trainings

11 Feb 2022

Online Certificate Course on E-Waste Management in India

Fee: INR 2,500.00Location: N.A. Dates: 14 Feb 2022 to 22 Feb 2022

27 Jan 2022

Online Training Enabling thermal comfort in self-built housing

Fee: Free *Location: N.A. Dates: 03 Feb 2022 to 04 Feb 2022

25 Jan 2022

Online Certificate Course: Managing Plastic Waste

Fee: INR 3,000.00Location: N.A. Dates: 28 Jan 2022 to 06 Feb 2022

04 Feb 2022

Online Certificate Course: IEC (Information Education Communication) and...

Fee: INR 1,500.00Location: Tuglakabad Dates: 07 Feb 2022 to 11 Feb 2022

10 Feb 2022

Greening the construction sector: For C&D waste management and dust control

Fee: INR 20,000.00Location: AAETI Dates: 15 Feb 2022 to 18 Feb 2022

01 Feb 2022

Training programme: Revamping on-road vehicle emissions management in...

Fee: Free *Location: AAETI Dates: 08 Feb 2022 to 11 Feb 2022

25 Jan 2022

Online training Guidance on clean air action planning in African cities

Fee: Free *Location: Tuglakabad Dates: 31 Jan 2022 to 06 Feb 2022

15 Feb 2022

NCAP: Developing air quality management plan for industrial areas

Fee: Free *Location: Tuglakabad Dates: 22 Feb 2022 to 25 Feb 2022

01 Feb 2022

Pan-Asia Capacity Building Roundtable cum Workshop on ‘Water –...

Fee: Free *Location: Tuglakabad Dates: 09 Feb 2022 to 09 Feb 2022

10 Feb 2022

Pan-Africa Roundtable cum Workshopon ‘Water – Wastewater and...

Fee: Free *Location: Tuglakabad Dates: 15 Feb 2022 to 15 Feb 2022

22 Feb 2022

Advanced Residential Training Programme on Urban Waterbodies Rejuvenation...

Fee: INR 19,800.00Location: AAETI Dates: 15 Feb 2022 to 15 Feb 2022

